Roadside assistance facts to know before heading on a roadtrip

July 24th, 2022 by Hal Moses

Auto Road Service/Roadside Assistance is emergency service that is provided to drivers who experience an unexpected breakdown.

Having a reputable Auto Road Service plan in place before you go out on the road is extremely smart plan to protect you from being stuck with no help or having to pay a large sum out-of-pocket to get yourself out of a bad situation.

The services provided by a quality roadside assistance company are towing, battery jump start, flat tire assistance, fuel delivery, vehicle extraction from snow or mud, and getting you into a locked vehicle if you get locked out.

Once you have acquired a membership you will be provided with a membership number and toll-free number to call if you ever need assistance. It is a good idea to keep this membership in the car with you at all times.

You believe your vehicle is having issues the first thing you want to do is find a safe place to pull off the road so you are not in danger while waiting for assistance. Make sure to put your emergency flashers on so other vehicles know you are disabled. You should also remain in the vehicle until help arrives avoid any possible injury.

