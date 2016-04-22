Staying Safe During A Roadside Assistance Emergency

April 22nd, 2016 by Hal Moses

When a vehicle breaks down it is quite normal to feel nervous and vulnerable. This is especially the case with women or young adults. The first thing to remember during a roadside assistance emergency is to stay calm and keep your wits about you. This will hopefully give you the ability to think things through clearly and obtain help as quickly as possible.

When you first notice a problem it is essential that you pull your vehicle over to the side of the road or shoulder if it is a highway as quickly as possible. If it is dark, if possible, try and park under a streetlight or as far out in the open as possible so that you and your vehicle are noticeable. Make sure to remember to turn the vehicle off as if you leave it running any problem that may have caused you to pull over could get worse quickly.

Turn on your hazard lights immediately and if you are still in a dark location it might be helpful to leave the headlights on until help arrives. If you have a vehicle safety kit and have a safety triangle, if it is safe to exit your car, but the triangle 10-15 feet behind the vehicle.

You then need to get back in your car and lock the doors. It is now time to call for roadside assistance. If you already belong to an auto road service club call them and give them as much information about your exact location as possible. In some cases, it may be possible to help locate you by GPS signal. It may also be a good idea to call a friend or family member and let them know where you are and with of your predicament. You then might consider checking in with them periodically while waiting for help.

It may seem obvious, but you need to stay in your car with the doors locked and windows closed. And above all else, make sure not to accept assistance or a ride from someone you do not know.

When your auto road service assistance vehicle arrives remain in your car. They will approach the car and then you can calmly and politely request identification. The driver should know your name and assistance reference number as well.

