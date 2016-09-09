Auto Roadside Assistance Blog

September 9th, 2016 by Hal Moses
Are you a biker? Are you aware that you can purchase roadside assistance for your motorcycle? Many motorcycle owners are not. Well comprehensive motorcycle roadside assistance coverage is available. This coverage can protect you from any roadside hazard you may face from bad weather, a mechanical breakdown, a flat tire, running out of fuel, etc.
As a biker, it is likely that you do not carry extra fuel or a spare tire. What do you do when you need help? Well if you had roadside assistance coverage from AutoRoadService.com you are just a phone call away from getting the help you need whether it is towing or just general emergency road service.
Even some of the less common failures like fluid loss, and overheated motor, or a blown fuse are covered by most quality roadside assistance plans. Why risk being out on the road alone when you can have the security blanket of Auto Advantage’s roadside assistance coverage for motorcycles.
To get your membership started click here or call 800-419-3499.
July 31st, 2016 by Hal Moses
This is a question that many people ask and the answer has changed over the years as vehicle technology has advanced. He used to be that the consensus was you needed to change your oil at least every 3,000 miles. Eventually as synthetic oils were introduced this number went up to between 5,000 and 7,500 miles. Now, depending on the manufacturer of your vehicle, some recommend 10,000 miles or higher.
Though the general rule of thumb of 3,000 mile oil changes seemed logical as it certainly couldn’t hurt, is a financial expense that is unnecessary. Synthetic type oils have much more staying power and don’t generally breakdown as quickly as traditional oils did. Also, as engine technology advances there is much less grinding inside your engine that causes less debris to find its way to your oil filter. All of these factors mean that your oil life will automatically be extended.
The most people will research or life expectancy and maintenance requirements on the Internet, you can’t always believe what you read. There are some posts you’ll find that basically are telling you that it still a better idea to change the oil on a more frequent basis. The problem is, many of these posts are put up by mechanics that want to have you in more often for maintenance, or are even oil companies post this bogus idea in their extended articles or blogs.
Some vehicles even have maintenance sensors and systems within them that will tell you when your vehicle needs to be serviced. Though these systems are generally somewhat reliable, they don’t always take into account the type of driver or driving that your car incurs. If your car gets mostly longer runs or highway driving these systems will probably be pretty accurate. However, if you are a stop and go driver who frequently shuts down and restarts the engine and uses the vehicle for daily commuting is probably a good idea to service your car a bit more frequently than the electronic maintenance system in your car advises.
If you’re still not sure what maintenance schedule to adhere to, it is a good idea to physically check your oil, or have a mechanic do so, to see its actual condition. There are even the laboratories you can send it off to that will give you a scientific assessment, or that is really not necessary. In the long run, if you are paying attention to your car and checking these things frequently it should extend the vehicle’s life expectancy considerably.
All of this taken into account, vehicles do still break down and when they do it is an excellent idea to have a roadside assistance membership that can protect you, and your family from being stuck in the middle of nowhere when a failure occurs. Whether it is towing, flat tire assistance, fuel delivery if you run out of gas, or any other type of minor roadside issue a reliable auto road service program is important to have available when you need it. You should definitely consider AutoRoadService.
April 22nd, 2016 by Hal Moses
When a vehicle breaks down it is quite normal to feel nervous and vulnerable. This is especially the case with women or young adults. The first thing to remember during a roadside assistance emergency is to stay calm and keep your wits about you. This will hopefully give you the ability to think things through clearly and obtain help as quickly as possible.
When you first notice a problem it is essential that you pull your vehicle over to the side of the road or shoulder if it is a highway as quickly as possible. If it is dark, if possible, try and park under a streetlight or as far out in the open as possible so that you and your vehicle are noticeable. Make sure to remember to turn the vehicle off as if you leave it running any problem that may have caused you to pull over could get worse quickly.
Turn on your hazard lights immediately and if you are still in a dark location it might be helpful to leave the headlights on until help arrives. If you have a vehicle safety kit and have a safety triangle, if it is safe to exit your car, but the triangle 10-15 feet behind the vehicle.
You then need to get back in your car and lock the doors. It is now time to call for roadside assistance. If you already belong to an auto road service club call them and give them as much information about your exact location as possible. In some cases, it may be possible to help locate you by GPS signal. It may also be a good idea to call a friend or family member and let them know where you are and with of your predicament. You then might consider checking in with them periodically while waiting for help.
It may seem obvious, but you need to stay in your car with the doors locked and windows closed. And above all else, make sure not to accept assistance or a ride from someone you do not know.
When your auto road service assistance vehicle arrives remain in your car. They will approach the car and then you can calmly and politely request identification. The driver should know your name and assistance reference number as well.
If you do not yet belong to an auto road service club, one of the industry’s leading providers is Auto Advantage Inc. who have been providing automotive roadside assistance and automobile warranty programs throughout the United States, Canada, the and Mexico since 1979.
March 3rd, 2016 by Hal Moses
It is a little known fact that many roadside assistance programs, even the most well-known ones, will not provide towing service or roadside assistance in the event of a collision. They assume, sometimes incorrectly, that your automobile insurance will provide these services. When choosing a roadside assistance program make sure to pick one that will tow your vehicle not only in the event of a mechanical breakdown, but also in the event that you are in an accident. This is a time when many drivers need assistance the most. The bottom line is, read the fine print and make sure that you understand the ins and outs of your coverage.
AutoRoadService.com through Auto Advantage is a leading provider of auto road service and towing assistance and covers your vehicle regardless of the cause of the breakdown. They will tow your vehicle to the location of your choice whether it is disabled by a mechanical problem or collision. To become a member visit the purchase now page and sign up.
December 16th, 2015 by Hal Moses
Every now and then, including today, I read a story about somebody that is either injured or killed while changing a flat tire. Our professionally trained roadside assistance providers of the best ways to handle flat tire, or other roadside emergencies safely but typically the average driver does not. This compelled me to write this article about how to stay safe when changing a flat tire.
- Most importantly, find a safe location to pull over. If you get stuck on the highway and have an opportunity to get to the next exit that would be your best option. If this is not possible, pull over a price far onto the shoulder of the roadway as you possibly can. Stay away from curves as it is difficult for oncoming traffic to see you. Try and find as flat a location as possible as putting your car up on the jack on a hill can be quite dangerous. If you have a vehicle with a manual transmission leave the car in any gear and make sure that your parking brake is on.
- Be sure to turn on your hazard lights.
- Get the jack and wrench out of the trunk along with the spare tire and put them as close to the flat tire as possible to make it easier for you. Of course if you have any other tools that would help bring those along too.
- If necessary, remove any hubcap that might be hiding the lug nuts. Once done, loosen the lug nuts with the lug nut wrench. If you find the lug nuts are on very tightly using your leverage by stepping on the wrench may help to break the seal.
- Find the correct location to set up the jack under your vehicle. You may need to consult your owner’s manual if it is not visible. Once the jack is securely located jack up the car until it is approximately 6 inches off the ground.
- Remove each of the lug nuts one at a time and make sure to place the blood nuts that are removed in a location where they will not get lost. Once the lug nuts have been removed pull the tire and wheel straight toward you until it is off the lug nut posts.
- Now take the spare and place it over the lug nut posts and push the spare all the way onto the vehicle until it can no longer be pushed any further
- Screw the lug nuts on a do not fully tighten them yet. Once they are secure but not fully tightened lower the car back down to the ground. Once the tire meets the ground it is time to fully tighten the lug nuts.
- Now you can lower the jack fully and remove it from the vehicles chassis. You can now put the flat tire tools back in your trunk along with the damaged tire and wheel.
As an option, if the tire is not completely destroyed you may also be able to use a spray type flat fixer. If you use this method you still need to get to a repair shop as quickly as possible to make the permanent fix as it is not safe to drive the vehicle while it still may have a bad tire.
If you follow these guides you should stay safe. That being said, it is much safer to have somebody else change the tire for you. This is why auto road service companies exist. One of the best roadside assistance plans you can purchase is through Auto Advantage Inc. To get further information on the services provided with membership please visit www.autoroadservice.com to sign up for membership services.
November 13th, 2015 by Hal Moses
Winter is on its way and though you may be prepared, your car may not. There are certain things you can do to help your car perform better when the weather gets harsh and that might also keep you safer in the case of a roadside assistance emergency.
1. You want to make sure that your car has been properly serviced and that all of the fluids are at their correct levels. Obviously the coolant level is one of the most important. Also, be sure to make certain that you are what you washer fluid has a deicing agent.
2. Make sure to check your tire pressure as when the weather changes it often needs to be adjusted to compensate for the difference in temperature.
3. Make sure your battery is up to date and in excellent condition. Be sure to check the terminals to make sure that they are clear of any debris and are making good connections.
4. Make sure that you wiper blades are in good shape and preferably designed to handle icy or winter like conditions. It is also a good idea to stand them up if you know storm is coming so that they don’t get kicked into the ice and snow. It will also be easier to clear your car of snow if they are not plastered to the windshield.
5. It is a good idea to keep your fuel tank full to prevent icing of the fuel lines.
6. You wouldn’t normally think of it, but waxing your vehicle prior to the arrival of inclement weather will make it much easier to clean off when spring comes. It will also prevent salt and road debris from adhering to the paint and causing damage.
7. Cleaning the cars underbody with freshwater periodically will also prevent it from corroding.
8. Lastly, make sure to keep emergency supplies in the car as it is always best to be prepared for any emergencies. These supplies should include a first aid kit, blanket, extra warm clothing and gloves, and perhaps even an extra battery for your phone. Other things you might find handy would be sand or kitty litter and a shovel.
It may seem obvious, but having roadside assistance coverage is essential as there are some gems you simply won’t be able to get out of yourself. There are numerous providers, some reputable, and some not, but one of the best and most reliable is Auto Advantage Inc. They have been providing a roadside assistance and auto warranties throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico since 1979. They are A+ rated and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Their pricing is also some of the most competitive for a full range auto road services in the industry. For further information visit their website at www.autoroadservice.com. Have a safe winter!
October 3rd, 2015 by Hal Moses
When you join a roadside assistance club there are a variety of things to consider when choosing the right club for you. Auto road service providers offer a variety of pricing and coverage levels but that is not the only thing to consider. Length of time in business, reputation or rating with the Better Business Bureau, and response time are equally as important.
Response times can vary considerably from provider to provider. Some roadside assistance programs have response times that on average are just over 30 minutes and some have an average of 45-60 minutes. This has a lot to do with how many service response vehicles they have in your area. Some of the larger name companies have reduced their fleets to 15,000-18,000 vehicles nationally to stay more profitable. Other more service-oriented companies have fleets of 50,000 vehicles or more. As a consumer you will never really know how many vehicles a company truly has as they are not required to disclose this information. They are however obligated to disclose their average response time if asked. Ideally you want a company that has a response time of his close to 30 minutes as possible.
Auto Advantage’s Auto Road Service program has an average response time of approximately 34 minutes which is among the fastest in the industry. They have also been in business since 1979, are A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau, and are an actual Accredited Roadside Assistance Provided with the BBB.
For more information or to obtain roadside assistance visit Auto Advantage Inc. or call 800-419-3499.
July 15th, 2015 by Hal Moses
When your vehicle breaks down it is important to belong to a highly rated roadside assistance program so that you are not left stranded on the side of the road somewhere. It will also prevent you from incurring an expensive towing a roadside assistance bill.
An auto road service membership typically covers a variety of roadside assistance needs such as battery jump start, minor roadside adjustments, flat tire assistance, fuel delivery, vehicle winching & extraction, lockout service, and of course towing. This seems to be a debate on how many miles of towing a member might need. Various companies offer towing programs from as little as 5 miles to as much as 150 miles. While 5 miles would often be too few to get the vehicle where it needs to go, 150 miles is quite excessive. Auto Advantage’s roadside assistance program allows for a generous 35 mile tow which is almost always more than what is needed. Actually, of all the tows provided by Auto Advantage, less than 1% (actually about 0.6% of the tows exceed the 35 mile allowance). If the 35 mile limit is exceeded the member would simply need to pay the additional mileage at whatever prevailing industry wholesale per mile rate exists in that region.
In conclusion, anywhere from 25-35 miles will generally suffice for a roadside assistance member’s needs.
If you are in need of a quality roadside assistance plan be sure to check out Auto Advantage who have been A+ rated and accredited by the BBB since 1979.
June 10th, 2015 by Hal Moses
What the car has stalled, you have a flat, or have been in a collision, most people experience some type of roadside emergency a regular basis. Many times this occurs on a busy highway or street where an unsafe situation can rapidly become worse.
Based on Federal Highway Administration statistics, there are approximately 4,000 fatalities and almost 60,000 injuries from roadside crashes. Knowing how to keep yourself safe is a priority to keep you from becoming one of these statistics.
During any roadside emergency your personal safety has to come first. Here are some tips to avoid a problem…
Make sure to turn on your hazard lights.
Make sure your vehicle is in a safe location before getting out to examine any damage or problem the vehicle may have. It is generally advisable to signal the other driver, if there is one involved to do the same. It may seem obvious but if you have a flat for blowout make sure the vehicle is in a safe location off the road before performing any repair or replacement.
Make a call for assistance. It may seem obvious but if your vehicle is disabled or cannot be driven for any reason, stay in the vehicle and use your phone to call for assistance. It is generally best to call local law enforcement first but your next call should be to your roadside assistance provider.
Be ready for anything. You want to have a selection of roadside assistance supplies in your vehicle in case they are needed. These might include jumper cables, a tire inflating device, a blanket for inclement weather breakdowns, first aid supplies, flares or reflective devices, and perhaps some heavy-duty rope or cable.
And of course if you are a member of Auto Advantage’s roadside assistance program call our toll-free claims line for prompt assistance 24 hour today, 7 days a week, 365 days per year.
April 11th, 2015 by Hal Moses
While it is impossible to predict when your vehicle will breakdown and will be in need of roadside assistance, if you have a membership with a reliable roadside assistance company will have peace of mind knowing you’re protected if it should happen.
Or when going through the decision process of what roadside assistance plan is right for your family, you need to do a comparison of the different plans reputations and average response times. It is important to purchase only through a company that is A+ rated an accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has been in business many years. You also need to make sure that the membership covers the full cost of the service and does not ask you to pay and wait for reimbursement. You want to see if the roadside assistance coverage will cover accidents or just mechanical failures. You also want to find out how often you can use the coverage and how far they will tow your vehicle.
Even if you have a warranty or insurance plan that includes roadside assistance you may find it to be insufficient for your family’s needs. Once you decide to purchase roadside assistance make sure each person that is covered as the toll-free service number programmed into their phone or is easily accessible in each of your vehicles.
Tags: auto-advantage, AutoRoadService, Autoroadservice.com, coverage for motorcycles, emergency-road-service, motorcycle roadside, motorcycle roadside assistance, motorcycle roadside assistance coverage, quality roadside assistance plans, quality-roadside-assistance, road service, roadside assistance, roadside assistance coverage for motorcycles, roadside-assistance-coverage, roadside-assistance-plans