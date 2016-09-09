Auto Roadside Assistance Blog

July 31st, 2016 by Hal Moses

This is a question that many people ask and the answer has changed over the years as vehicle technology has advanced. He used to be that the consensus was you needed to change your oil at least every 3,000 miles. Eventually as synthetic oils were introduced this number went up to between 5,000 and 7,500 miles. Now, depending on the manufacturer of your vehicle, some recommend 10,000 miles or higher.

Though the general rule of thumb of 3,000 mile oil changes seemed logical as it certainly couldn’t hurt, is a financial expense that is unnecessary. Synthetic type oils have much more staying power and don’t generally breakdown as quickly as traditional oils did. Also, as engine technology advances there is much less grinding inside your engine that causes less debris to find its way to your oil filter. All of these factors mean that your oil life will automatically be extended.

The most people will research or life expectancy and maintenance requirements on the Internet, you can’t always believe what you read. There are some posts you’ll find that basically are telling you that it still a better idea to change the oil on a more frequent basis. The problem is, many of these posts are put up by mechanics that want to have you in more often for maintenance, or are even oil companies post this bogus idea in their extended articles or blogs.

Some vehicles even have maintenance sensors and systems within them that will tell you when your vehicle needs to be serviced. Though these systems are generally somewhat reliable, they don’t always take into account the type of driver or driving that your car incurs. If your car gets mostly longer runs or highway driving these systems will probably be pretty accurate. However, if you are a stop and go driver who frequently shuts down and restarts the engine and uses the vehicle for daily commuting is probably a good idea to service your car a bit more frequently than the electronic maintenance system in your car advises.

If you’re still not sure what maintenance schedule to adhere to, it is a good idea to physically check your oil, or have a mechanic do so, to see its actual condition. There are even the laboratories you can send it off to that will give you a scientific assessment, or that is really not necessary. In the long run, if you are paying attention to your car and checking these things frequently it should extend the vehicle’s life expectancy considerably.

All of this taken into account, vehicles do still break down and when they do it is an excellent idea to have a roadside assistance membership that can protect you, and your family from being stuck in the middle of nowhere when a failure occurs. Whether it is towing, flat tire assistance, fuel delivery if you run out of gas, or any other type of minor roadside issue a reliable auto road service program is important to have available when you need it.