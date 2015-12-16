December 16th, 2015 by Hal Moses

Every now and then, including today, I read a story about somebody that is either injured or killed while changing a flat tire. Our professionally trained roadside assistance providers of the best ways to handle flat tire, or other roadside emergencies safely but typically the average driver does not. This compelled me to write this article about how to stay safe when changing a flat tire.

Most importantly, find a safe location to pull over. If you get stuck on the highway and have an opportunity to get to the next exit that would be your best option. If this is not possible, pull over a price far onto the shoulder of the roadway as you possibly can. Stay away from curves as it is difficult for oncoming traffic to see you. Try and find as flat a location as possible as putting your car up on the jack on a hill can be quite dangerous. If you have a vehicle with a manual transmission leave the car in any gear and make sure that your parking brake is on.

Be sure to turn on your hazard lights.

Get the jack and wrench out of the trunk along with the spare tire and put them as close to the flat tire as possible to make it easier for you. Of course if you have any other tools that would help bring those along too.

If necessary, remove any hubcap that might be hiding the lug nuts. Once done, loosen the lug nuts with the lug nut wrench. If you find the lug nuts are on very tightly using your leverage by stepping on the wrench may help to break the seal.

Find the correct location to set up the jack under your vehicle. You may need to consult your owner’s manual if it is not visible. Once the jack is securely located jack up the car until it is approximately 6 inches off the ground.

Remove each of the lug nuts one at a time and make sure to place the blood nuts that are removed in a location where they will not get lost. Once the lug nuts have been removed pull the tire and wheel straight toward you until it is off the lug nut posts.

Now take the spare and place it over the lug nut posts and push the spare all the way onto the vehicle until it can no longer be pushed any further

Screw the lug nuts on a do not fully tighten them yet. Once they are secure but not fully tightened lower the car back down to the ground. Once the tire meets the ground it is time to fully tighten the lug nuts.

Now you can lower the jack fully and remove it from the vehicles chassis. You can now put the flat tire tools back in your trunk along with the damaged tire and wheel.

As an option, if the tire is not completely destroyed you may also be able to use a spray type flat fixer. If you use this method you still need to get to a repair shop as quickly as possible to make the permanent fix as it is not safe to drive the vehicle while it still may have a bad tire.

If you follow these guides you should stay safe. That being said, it is much safer to have somebody else change the tire for you. This is why auto road service companies exist. One of the best roadside assistance plans you can purchase is through Auto Advantage Inc. To get further information on the services provided with membership please visit www.autoroadservice.com to sign up for membership services.