Roadside Assistance Response Times

August 21st, 2018 by Hal Moses

There are many roadside assistance providers that offer plans for consumers to protect themselves from the inevitable breakdown and need for assistance. Many of these providers claim to be able to get to you in a “reasonable” amount of time to provide service. The problem is, many providers have anywhere from 500-5,000 service vehicles nationwide and sometimes are not able to get you as quickly as they promise. Even the most well-known national provider only has approximately 15,000 service vehicles.

There are many factors in determining how long it takes for a service provider to get to you. There is weather, traffic, road conditions, time of day, etc. However, if the provider does not have enough vehicles to service a particular area or region of the country they will not be able to get to you in a reasonable amount of time.

Most providers have an average response time of one hour or more. Auto Advantage Inc./www.autoroadservice.com have over 66,000 partnered service vehicles throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico and generally average response time of just over 35-40 minutes. This can make a big difference when you need to get somewhere or are not in a safe location.

