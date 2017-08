September 9th, 2016 by Hal Moses

Are you a biker? Are you aware that you can purchase roadside assistance for your motorcycle? Many motorcycle owners are not. Well comprehensive motorcycle roadside assistance coverage is available. This coverage can protect you from any roadside hazard you may face from bad weather, a mechanical breakdown, a flat tire, running out of fuel, etc.

As a biker, it is likely that you do not carry extra fuel or a spare tire. What do you do when you need help? Well if you had roadside assistance coverage from AutoRoadService.com you are just a phone call away from getting the help you need whether it is towing or just general emergency road service.

Even some of the less common failures like fluid loss, and overheated motor, or a blown fuse are covered by most quality roadside assistance plans. Why risk being out on the road alone when you can have the security blanket of Auto Advantage’s roadside assistance coverage for motorcycles.

