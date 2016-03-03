Towing And Roadside Assistance After A Collision

March 3rd, 2016 by Hal Moses

It is a little known fact that many roadside assistance programs, even the most well-known ones, will not provide towing service or roadside assistance in the event of a collision. They assume, sometimes incorrectly, that your automobile insurance will provide these services. When choosing a roadside assistance program make sure to pick one that will tow your vehicle not only in the event of a mechanical breakdown, but also in the event that you are in an accident. This is a time when many drivers need assistance the most. The bottom line is, read the fine print and make sure that you understand the ins and outs of your coverage.

AutoRoadService.com through Auto Advantage is a leading provider of auto road service and towing assistance and covers your vehicle regardless of the cause of the breakdown. They will tow your vehicle to the location of your choice whether it is disabled by a mechanical problem or collision. To become a member visit the purchase now page and sign up.