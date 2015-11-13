Preparing Your Car For The Winter Season

November 13th, 2015 by Hal Moses

Winter is on its way and though you may be prepared, your car may not. There are certain things you can do to help your car perform better when the weather gets harsh and that might also keep you safer in the case of a roadside assistance emergency.

1. You want to make sure that your car has been properly serviced and that all of the fluids are at their correct levels. Obviously the coolant level is one of the most important. Also, be sure to make certain that you are what you washer fluid has a deicing agent.

2. Make sure to check your tire pressure as when the weather changes it often needs to be adjusted to compensate for the difference in temperature.

3. Make sure your battery is up to date and in excellent condition. Be sure to check the terminals to make sure that they are clear of any debris and are making good connections.

4. Make sure that you wiper blades are in good shape and preferably designed to handle icy or winter like conditions. It is also a good idea to stand them up if you know storm is coming so that they don’t get kicked into the ice and snow. It will also be easier to clear your car of snow if they are not plastered to the windshield.

5. It is a good idea to keep your fuel tank full to prevent icing of the fuel lines.

6. You wouldn’t normally think of it, but waxing your vehicle prior to the arrival of inclement weather will make it much easier to clean off when spring comes. It will also prevent salt and road debris from adhering to the paint and causing damage.

7. Cleaning the cars underbody with freshwater periodically will also prevent it from corroding.

8. Lastly, make sure to keep emergency supplies in the car as it is always best to be prepared for any emergencies. These supplies should include a first aid kit, blanket, extra warm clothing and gloves, and perhaps even an extra battery for your phone. Other things you might find handy would be sand or kitty litter and a shovel.

