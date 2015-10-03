Roadside Assistance Company Response Times

October 3rd, 2015 by Hal Moses

When you join a roadside assistance club there are a variety of things to consider when choosing the right club for you. Auto road service providers offer a variety of pricing and coverage levels but that is not the only thing to consider. Length of time in business, reputation or rating with the Better Business Bureau, and response time are equally as important.

Response times can vary considerably from provider to provider. Some roadside assistance programs have response times that on average are just over 30 minutes and some have an average of 45-60 minutes. This has a lot to do with how many service response vehicles they have in your area. Some of the larger name companies have reduced their fleets to 15,000-18,000 vehicles nationally to stay more profitable. Other more service-oriented companies have fleets of 50,000 vehicles or more. As a consumer you will never really know how many vehicles a company truly has as they are not required to disclose this information. They are however obligated to disclose their average response time if asked. Ideally you want a company that has a response time of his close to 30 minutes as possible.

Auto Advantage’s Auto Road Service program has an average response time of approximately 34 minutes which is among the fastest in the industry. They have also been in business since 1979, are A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau, and are an actual Accredited Roadside Assistance Provided with the BBB.

For more information or to obtain roadside assistance visit Auto Advantage Inc. or call 800-419-3499.