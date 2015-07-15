How Many Towing Miles Do I Actually Need From My Roadside Assistance Provider?

July 15th, 2015 by Hal Moses

When your vehicle breaks down it is important to belong to a highly rated roadside assistance program so that you are not left stranded on the side of the road somewhere. It will also prevent you from incurring an expensive towing a roadside assistance bill.

An auto road service membership typically covers a variety of roadside assistance needs such as battery jump start, minor roadside adjustments, flat tire assistance, fuel delivery, vehicle winching & extraction, lockout service, and of course towing. This seems to be a debate on how many miles of towing a member might need. Various companies offer towing programs from as little as 5 miles to as much as 150 miles. While 5 miles would often be too few to get the vehicle where it needs to go, 150 miles is quite excessive. Auto Advantage’s roadside assistance program allows for a generous 35 mile tow which is almost always more than what is needed. Actually, of all the tows provided by Auto Advantage, less than 1% (actually about 0.6% of the tows exceed the 35 mile allowance). If the 35 mile limit is exceeded the member would simply need to pay the additional mileage at whatever prevailing industry wholesale per mile rate exists in that region.

In conclusion, anywhere from 25-35 miles will generally suffice for a roadside assistance member’s needs.

If you are in need of a quality roadside assistance plan be sure to check out Auto Advantage who have been A+ rated and accredited by the BBB since 1979.