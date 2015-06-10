When It Comes To Roadside Safety, You Come First

June 10th, 2015 by Hal Moses

What the car has stalled, you have a flat, or have been in a collision, most people experience some type of roadside emergency a regular basis. Many times this occurs on a busy highway or street where an unsafe situation can rapidly become worse.

Based on Federal Highway Administration statistics, there are approximately 4,000 fatalities and almost 60,000 injuries from roadside crashes. Knowing how to keep yourself safe is a priority to keep you from becoming one of these statistics.

During any roadside emergency your personal safety has to come first. Here are some tips to avoid a problem…

Make sure to turn on your hazard lights.

Make sure your vehicle is in a safe location before getting out to examine any damage or problem the vehicle may have. It is generally advisable to signal the other driver, if there is one involved to do the same. It may seem obvious but if you have a flat for blowout make sure the vehicle is in a safe location off the road before performing any repair or replacement.

Make a call for assistance. It may seem obvious but if your vehicle is disabled or cannot be driven for any reason, stay in the vehicle and use your phone to call for assistance. It is generally best to call local law enforcement first but your next call should be to your roadside assistance provider.

Be ready for anything. You want to have a selection of roadside assistance supplies in your vehicle in case they are needed. These might include jumper cables, a tire inflating device, a blanket for inclement weather breakdowns, first aid supplies, flares or reflective devices, and perhaps some heavy-duty rope or cable.

And of course if you are a member of Auto Advantage’s roadside assistance program call our toll-free claims line for prompt assistance 24 hour today, 7 days a week, 365 days per year.